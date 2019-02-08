The Heritage Lady Generals are now 2-0 on the season after a 3-1 win over Woodland Thursday night in Cartersville.
Anna Boley got the first goal for Heritage in the 19th minute off an assist from Lucy Hicks. Eight minutes later, Boley made it 2-0 following a feed from Sophie Roberts and a direct free kick by Roberts in the second half added to the Heritage advantage.
Abigail Carlsen scored the lone goal for the Lady Wildcats in the second half.
Heritage keeper Lexi Besh had four saves for the Lady Generals.
In the nightcap, the Heritage boys fell by a 5-2 count. No further details on the match had been provided as of press time.
Coahulla Creek Girls 3, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Panthers fell to 1-1 on the season with the road loss. No further details had been provided as of press time.
Coahulla Creek boys 7, Ridgeland 1
The Colts led 2-0 at halftime and enjoyed a 3-1 lead midway through the second half, but Ridgeland would run out of gas late.
Conner Middleton scored his first goal of the season on a free kick from approximately 30 yards out, while Stephon Walker had 12 saves in net for the Panthers (0-1-1).
LaFayette boys 1, Model 1
After a scoreless first half, the Blue Devils broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. However, with approximately 12 minutes remaining in the match, Brodie Leiser found the net on a corner kick to score the equalizer for home team.
LaFayette (0-0-1) outshot Model, 20-7 on the night and 13-2 in the second half. Beau Thrash had three big saves in net for the Ramblers, who will face Armuchee at 7 p.m. Monday night in Floyd County.
No details on the Lady Ramblers' match had been provided as of press time.