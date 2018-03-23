The Heritage Generals got a solo goal from Denis Viars and made it hold up as they picked up a 1-0 win over Morris Innovative on Wednesday.
There was no girls' varsity game.
Cartersville sweeps Heritage
The Canes proved to be too much for the Navy-and-Red on Thursday as they claimed both matches at home.
Brianna Smotherman had the lone goal for Heritage (9-3-1 overall) in a 2-1 loss, while the Generals fell to 2-8 overall with a 9-0 loss.
Adairsville beats LFO
The Lady Warriors lost at home to the Lady Tigers, 5-2, in a Region 6-AAA match on Thursday. Hannah Elleman scored both goals for LFO (5-7, 2-4), while Chelsey Lindsay and Faith Jones had the assists.
In the boys' match, Adairsville also won by a 5-2 score. Individual scoring for LFO (1-10, 1-5) was not provided as of press time.
Ringgold swept at home
The Tigers and Lady Tigers both suffered home losses to Calhoun on Thursday. The Ringgold boys (0-6, 0-4) dropped a 4-0 decision, while the Lady Tigers (0-7, 0-4) lost by a 7-1 count.
Individual scoring for the Ringgold girls was not provided as of press time.