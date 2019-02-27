The Ringgold Lady Tigers began the 2019 soccer season on a high note with a 2-1 home victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Ridgeland outshot Ringgold, 12-7, but the Lady Tigers (1-0) would connect twice, once by Addy Arrowood and once by Joanna Medlin, while eight saves from keeper Chainey Watkins made the scores hold up.
Kaitlyn Durham, Anastasia Burkhart and Marina Mosgrove all fired on goal for the Lady Panthers, while Angelica Crowe had the lone goal for Ridgeland (0-4-1).
Ridgeland head coach Corey Lee said that his team Player of the Game was Macie Boren for "her determination and commitment in the midfield" as she helped limit the Lady Tigers' attack in the second half.
In the boys' match, Ringgold led most of the way, but the Panthers (2-1-2) would finally find the back of the net with eight minutes remaining on a goal by Juan Valazquez. Angel Ojeda provided the assist.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (0-0-1) had not been provided as of press time.