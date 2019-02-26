The Ridgeland Lady Panthers outshot Ringgold, 12-7, but gave up a pair of goals and dropped a 2-1 decision in Ringgold on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Durham, Anastasia Burkhart and Marina Mosgrove all fired on goal for the Lady Panthers, while Angelica Crowe had the lone goal for Ridgeland (0-4-1).
Head coach Corey Lee said that Ridgeland's Player of the Game was Macie Boren for "her determination and commitment in the midfield" as she helped limit the Lady Tigers' attack in the second half.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (1-0) had not been provided as of press time.
In the boys' match, Ringgold led most of the way, but the Panthers (2-1-2) would finally find the back of the net with eight minutes remaining on a goal by Juan Valazquez. Angel Ojeda provided the assist.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (0-0-1) had not been provided as of press time.