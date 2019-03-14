The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers made the drive to Dalton on Thursday to face Christian Heritage in a pair of non-region matches. Both contests were shortened two 30-minutes halves in an attempt to get them in before expected thunderstorms.
In the opener, Anastasia Burkhart and Emalee Harris had shots on goal for Ridgeland and Riley McBee made four saves, but it was the Lady Lions who were able to pull out the 1-0 win after scoring in the opening five minutes of the match.
Ridgeland fell to 1-6-2 with the loss.
In the nightcap, Ridgeland's boys improved to 6-1-2 with a 4-1 victory. The match was ultimately stopped with 18 minutes remaining.
No further information had been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland will host Heritage in their Region 6-AAAA openers on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.