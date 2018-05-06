SOCCER: Ridgeland's Whitney Boehm signs with Truett-McConnell

A love of the game of soccer and a desire to grow as a player and a person were two factors in what led Ridgeland senior Whitney Boehm to sign her letter of intent to attend and play for Truett-McConnell University this upcoming fall.
Boehm, who signed her letter in front of family and friends at the school on Friday, called Signing Day “exciting”.
“I’m just excited for the experience, not so much as just getting to play,” she explained. “And I’m excited about Truett-McConnell and what’s that going to do for me, being around a bunch of like-minded people. It’s a really faith-based school with a lot of good influences. It’s a small-knit place and it seems like everyone there is family and friends.”
Boehm has been a stabilizing force on both the soccer and softball teams at Ridgeland the past four seasons.
She earned Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team second team honors on the diamond last fall after hitting .384 with four doubles, a homerun and 24 RBIs. This spring, she played center-midfield and scored four goals for the Lady Panthers. She also served as soccer team captain for the past three seasons.
Ridgeland girls’ head soccer coach Corey Lee said Boehm was “an irreplaceable source of leadership” and quoted a book called “Leadership Challenge” when describing her.
“Leadership is not an affair of the head. Leadership is an affair of the heart,” he quoted. “This concept becomes reality with Whitney. She not only leads, but arouses interest and excites a competitive spirit in others.
“She has proven superior athletic leadership, as well as high personal integrity,” Lee continued. “Not only does she emerge as the central figure of the team, but also other coaches from other teams tell me how they want a Whitney Boehm on their own teams. They see her keen, enthusiastic desire for success, as well as her good sportsmanship. I know she will achieve new heights in the years to come as a collegiate athlete.”
Ridgeland softball head coach Richie Wood echoed those sentiments, saying the Lady Bears were “getting one awesome person”.
“Whitney is a sweetheart at heart, plus she is one heck of a player and athlete,” Wood added. “She’s also a great student and they’re getting one of the best players they can possibly get as far as the total package goes.”
Boehm said she may end up rooming with longtime friend and teammate Katie Carruth, who has already signed to play softball at TMU.
“I’ll definitely bring effort,” she added. “I may not be the best player out there, but I’ll try to be.”
Lee also called Boehm a role model for his own daughters.
“Personally, she’s the type of leader I pray my little girls will one day become,” he continued. “The integrity, the drive and the perseverance I see in her are the attributes I try to teach my own girls.”
Boehm has been active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Key Club and the National Honor Society at Ridgeland and she was a finalist for the first-ever Vonn Bell Award at the school.
She is considering majoring in psychology and says that wants to one day become a speech language pathologist, which requires a master’s degree.