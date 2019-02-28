Marina Mosgrove's first career high school goal proved to be the equalizer on Thursday as the Ridgeland Lady Panthers (0-4-2) rallied to tie visiting Trion, 1-1, in a non-region match.
Kaitlyn Durham, Angelica Crowe, Anastasia Burkhart, Anna Jenkins, Michelle Thomason, Jade Ransom, Macie Boren, Emalee Harris and Kate Hixson all had shots on goal as Ridgeland outshot Trion, 18-9.
Ridgeland's coaches called it "a fantastic team effort" and touted Durham as the player of match for her "continuous and consistent" attacking on offense.
No details on the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.
Both Ridgeland teams are slated to host Christian Heritage on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.