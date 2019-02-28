Marina Mosgrove's first career high school goal proved to be the equalizer on Thursday as the Ridgeland Lady Panthers (0-4-2) rallied to tie visiting Trion, 1-1, in a non-region match.
Kaitlyn Durham, Angelica Crowe, Anastasia Burkhart, Anna Jenkins, Michelle Thomason, Jade Ransom, Macie Boren, Emalee Harris and Kate Hixson all had shots on goal as Ridgeland outshot Trion, 18-9.
Ridgeland's coaches called it "a fantastic team effort" and touted Durham as the player of match for her "continuous and consistent" attacking on offense.
The Panthers improved to 3-1-2 on the year with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.
Denilson Bautista knocked in two first-half goals, while Conner Middleton assisted on a Michael O’Neil goal in the second half.
Angel Ojeda, Lucas Bautista and Juan Valazquez earned praise for their in the midfield, while Stephon Walker stopped four shots in goal.