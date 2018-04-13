After a tough season, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers (2-10, 1-5) took out some frustration on the Pickens Dragonettes in Jasper on Thursday, getting their biggest margin of victory of the season in a 4-0 shutout.
Courtney Durham had two goals on the night, while Katie Carruth and Angelica Crowe each added one. Marina Mosgrove, Whitney Boehm and Katie Davis had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers, while Carruth and Brittney Babb collected assists.
Riley McBee (four saves) and Alyssa Young (three saves) combined for the shutout in goal, while Callie Scroggins was noted by the coaches for her defensive effort.
Details on the Panthers' match were not available as of press time.