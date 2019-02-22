Despite 16 saves by keeper Riley McBee, including a penalty kick, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers could not find the offense they needed in a 1-0 home loss to Dade County on a rainy Thursday night in Rossville.
The Lady Wolverines got the only goal of the match in the 26th minute. Ridgeland (0-3-1) had 12 shots on goal, but could not get one in the back of the net.
Angelica Crowe, Anastasia Burkhart, Kaitlyn Durham, Anna Jenkins, Marina Mosgrove and Michelle Thomason all had shots for Ridgeland.
In the boys' game, the Panthers moved to 2-1-1 on the year with a 1-1 tie.
No further details had been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Ringgold on Tuesday, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.