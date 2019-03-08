The Ridgeland Lady Panthers had to wait quite a while to finally get in their home match against Christian Heritage, but it turned out to be worth the wait for the Black-and-White, who picked up their long-anticipated first victory of 2019 with a 2-0 home decision on Friday.
Katie Davis and Kaitlyn Durham both had goals for Ridgeland (1-4-2), while Anastasia Burkhart and Ayana Cummings provided assists. Riley McBee collected the shutout in goal with three saves.
Ridgeland boys 4, Christian Heritage 1
The match was called 10 minutes into the second half, but not before the Panthers could put up four goals against the Lions. Two goals came off the foot of Tyler Bloodworth, while Angel Ojeda and Denilson Bautista each scored once. Assists were recorded by Sam Dickson, Juan Valazquez and Lucas Bautista.
The Panthers (4-1-2) will join the Lady Panthers for matches at LFO on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.