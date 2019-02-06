The Ridgeland Panthers raised the curtain on a new soccer campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Chattooga on Tuesday.
Ridgeland controlled the ball for the majority of the game, but could not break through until the final 10 minutes of the match when Lucas Bautista and Denilson Bautista were both able to find the back of the net.
Head coach Tim Sparks said Juan Valazquez and Cesar Pichardo had solid games in the midfield, while new keeper Stephon Walker shined in net for the Panthers (1-0).
Ridgeland girls 1, Chattooga 1
In the opener, Kaitlyn Durham converted on a penalty kick after being brought down in the box in the 62nd minute. However, the Lady Indians would salvage the tie in the 76th minute as they knocked home a rebound after an initial save by Ridgeland keeper Riley McBee.
McBee had 19 saves in the match, while Macie Boren, Marina Mosgrove, Katie Davie, Anna Jenkins, Jade Ransom, Angelica Crowe and Michelle Thomason all had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers (0-0-1).
Ridgeland will be at home on Thursday to face Coahulla Creek in a doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m.