The Ridgeland Panthers kept their state playoff hopes alive on Tuesday night with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Walker County for LaFayette at Panther Stadium.
Tyler Bloodworth got the only goal of the game at the 24-minute mark of the first half off an assist from Angel Ojeda.
LaFayette would put on a flurry in the final six minutes. The Ramblers just missed connecting on a header off a corner kick with 5:30 remaining. Ridgeland keeper Stephon Walker leaped high to push a free kick by Brodie Leiser over the crossbar with 2:20 left. Another free kick went high with 50 seconds to go and the Panthers would survive one final free kick in the final five seconds to pick up the clutch win.
LaFayette outshot Ridgeland, 15-9. Walker and Rambler keeper Beau Thrash each recorded seven saves on the night.
Ridgeland (8-3-2, 2-2) will be back at home on Thursday against Pickens in a huge Region 6-AAAA contest, while LaFayette (5-5-2, 0-5) will go on the road to take on Southeast Whitfield. Both matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Details on the girls' match had not been provided as of press time.