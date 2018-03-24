Another win, another step closer to a state playoff berth for the LaFayette Ramblers.
The Orange-and-Black got two goals from Toby Aggeler and one each from Brodie Lesier and Julian Murray in a 4-2 victory at Pickens on Friday night.
LaFayette (5-2 overall) is now 3-0 midway through their 6-AAAA schedule with region dates against Ridgeland, Southeast and Northwest left on the schedule.
They will host Ridgeland on Tuesday in the first of those three remaining matches. A win would assure LaFayette a spot in the Class 4A state tournament.
Results from the girls' match had not been provided as of press time.