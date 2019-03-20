The Ridgeland Panthers stood toe-to-toe with defending state champion Northwest Whitfield for the majority of the first half on Tuesday, but the Bruins would break through with six minutes left in the half, added two goals in the final 55 seconds and pulled away in the second half for an 8-1 victory in Rossville.
Angel Ojeda scored the lone goal for the Panthers, who fell to 7-2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Northwest girls 10, Ridgeland 0
In the girls' game, the Lady Panthers suffered a defeat to drop to 1-8-2 overall and 0-2 in region play. No further information was provided as of press time.
Ridgeland's teams will travel to Ellijay on Friday to face Gilmer in another pair of region matches.