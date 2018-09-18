The Oakwood Christian Eagles have gone 3-1 in their latest four matches and will have a chance to play for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament.
TCPS 6, OCA 5
Facing Tennessee Christian Prep at home on Sept. 7, the Eagles fell behind 4-1 at halftime, rallied, but came up one goal short.
Sam Lewis and Caleb Epperson had two goals each, while Price Ray scored once.
OCA 6, Shenandoah Christian 3
Playing in Cleveland, Tenn. on Sept. 11, the Eagles scored three goals in the first 15 minutes en route to the win. Ray scored in 10th minute, followed by Chase Lanham in the 12th and Ryan Scarbrough in 15th.
Woody Hass had a 30th minute tally. Epperson found the net in the 46th and Andrew Phillips scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute.
OCA 8, Apostolic Knoxville 1
On Sept. 14, Lewis had four goals, while Epperson, Phillips, Hass and Noah Permenter each scored once in the victory.
OCA 3, TCPS 0
In the rematch in Cleveland on Sept. 17, the Navy-and-Gold dominated in the midfield and scored the shutout victory.
Lewis got the first goal off a header from a corner kick in the 18th minute. Scarbrough made it 2-0 two minutes later and Epperson rifled a shot from midfield in the 50th minute past the Hawks' keeper to cap the scoring.
The Eagles (5-2 overall) will host Old Suwanee Christian out of Buford, Ga. for Senior Night at 4 p.m. this Friday before playing at Rhea County Academy on Monday with the SCAA top seed as the prize for the winner.