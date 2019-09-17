The Oakwood Christian Eagles made history this past Monday night.
The Navy-and-Gold made the drive to Fort Bluff in Dayton, Tenn. and clinched the SCAA conference championship with a 4-1 win over Rhea County Academy. Already with several middle school soccer championships, it marked the first conference title for the high school program.
Facing the Warriors just days after a recent 2-1 victory over their rivals, OCA came out of the gates fast and took the early lead as forward Sam Lewis found the back of the net just six minutes into the contest. A flurry of shots would follow before forward Ryan Scarbrough punched home another goal to make it 2-0.
The RCA offense attempted to get back into the match, only to be thwarted multiple times by the Eagles’ backline. However, a hand-ball call during a Warriors’ corner kick would result in a penalty try and RCA would finally get on the board as they cut Oakwood’s advantage to 2-1 at halftime.
It would be the last true scoring chance for the Warriors the rest of the night.
Oakwood’s defense went on lockdown mode while the offense would control the possession for the majority of the second half, tacking on two insurance goals to seal up the win. Tomo Gilchrist assisted Scarbrough to make it 3-1 and sophomore Jarrett Chambers would feed senior Chase Lanham for the final goal later in the second half.
The Eagles (6-0) still have several friendlies left on the schedule, starting Friday at home against Bible Baptist (4 p.m.) and head coach Dirk Dickson said the goal is to finish the regular season undefeated to cap their championship season.
“I love to watch this team play, every single one on this team,” he said. “They work so hard on and off of the field. From freshman to senior, there is no typical pecking order. It is always ‘team and family’ first, not ‘I or me’.
“Even in all their differences, they have a unity among themselves that is amazing. I’m blessed to have a small part in a chapter of their lives and I look forward to finishing the remainder of this season strong."
