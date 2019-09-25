The Oakwood Christian Eagles kept their unbeaten record intact on Tuesday, but not before holding off Tennessee Christian Prep School, 2-1, in Cleveland, Tenn.
After a standoff for the first several minutes, Oakwood head coach Dirk Dickson moved defensive midfielder Andrew Phillips up to play as a third forward and it immediately paid dividends as he got through the defense and fired on goal. The Hawks’ keeper got a hand on it to knock it down, but Phillips would quickly follow up with a rebound shot and score in the 10th minute.
TCPS regrouped to knot the score at 1-1 and it would remain that way through halftime and most of the second half. But with approximately 10 minutes left to go, Chase Hepinstall, who was also moved from defense to offense in the match, broke through with the game-winner.
Oakwood’s defense would preserve the victory, while keeper Price Ray finished the night with nine saves.
“TCPS put us to the test tonight,” Dickson said. “That was the hardest and closest match our team has played thus far, but as I said (in the) preseason, this team is special. They have a unity for team and family and a drive to finish strong like no other group of students I have ever coached.”
Dickson expected perhaps his team’s biggest test of the season on Thursday when the Eagles (8-0) host Friendship Christian Academy from Suwanee, Ga. at 4:30 p.m. Friendship comes into the match at 6-0-1 and is one of the favorites to win their organization’s state title later this fall. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Thursday will also be Senior Night for the Eagles.