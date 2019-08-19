The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles scored the game-winner in the final seven minutes to beat Old Suwanee Christian, 3-2, in their home and season-opener this past Friday night in Chickamauga.
The Conquerors from Buford, Ga. took the early lead, but just five minutes later, senior midfielder Naoki Gilcrest would enter the game, find a gap in the Old Suwanee defense and punch a shot into the back of the net to tie the score.
The Eagles would miss several chances to take the lead, but that would change in the 25th minute as freshman forward Tomo Gilcrest was able to beat a defender before scoring the go-ahead goal. OCA would go on to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The visiting Conquerors would put the pressure on the Eagles’ back row to start the second half and finally broke through after several scoring opportunities. Old Suwanee would continue to push forward in the second half, but solid play from keeper Price Ray, along with defenders Caleb Epperson, Sam Lewis, Andrew Phillips and Chase Heptinstall, kept the score tied.
Then in the 73rd minute, Oakwood got the break it was looking for. Forward Ryan Scarbrough sent a corner kick into the box that the Conquerors’ keeper was able to knock down. However, the ball landed at the feet of Epperson, who tapped it home to give the Eagles the lead for good.
Oakwood (1-0) will play at home this afternoon at 5 p.m. against Rhea County Academy in a highly-anticipated early-season showdown.