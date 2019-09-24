The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles continued their quest for an undefeated season with a 6-1 home win over Hampton, Georgia’s Bible Baptist Christian School. Bible Baptist fell to Old Suwanee in last year’s state title game.
A defensive battle ensued for the first few minutes, but Oakwood would get on the board first as Tomo Gilchrist found Ryan Scarbrough. Scarbrough would find the net later in the half to make it 2-0, while the defensive efforts of Caleb Epperson, Andrew Phillips, Chase Hepinstall, Thomas Buckels and Caleb Buckels worked to keep Bible Baptist scoreless.
Scarbrough completed the hat trick in the 47th minute, but Bible Baptist would finally break through three minutes later. Undaunted, the Eagles cranked up the pressure on the offensive end and would put things away with three final goals.
Oakwood made it 4-1 less than a minute after giving up the goal as Sam Lewis assisted on a Naoki Gilchrist goal. Then, after a few tactical changes, the Eagles knocked home a fifth goal as Knox Brashier fed Lewis, who found the back of the net. Phillips would account for the final goal after moving to forward. The senior beat the Bible Baptist keeper before tapping it across the line.
The Eagles (7-0) will head to Cleveland, Tenn. tonight (Tuesday) for their second meeting of the season with Tennessee Christian Prep School (6 p.m.). OCA will also host Friendship Christian Academy from Suwanee, Ga. on Thursday (4:30), which will also be Senior Night in Chickamauga.