The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles are now 4-0 on the season after a 5-3 home win over Apostolic Christian Academy of Maryville (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Apostolic scored on a direct kick in the 10th minute to grab the early lead, but they didn’t keep it long as forward Ryan Scarbrough scored the equalizer for the Eagles just three minutes later.
After a hydration break midway through the first half due to the oppressive heat, Caleb Epperson pushed up from his defensive position to blast home a shot and give OCA a 2-1 advantage, which they would take into halftime.
The visiting Flames would knot the score at 2-2 in the first few minutes of the second half, but once again, the tie would be short-lived as freshman forward Tomo Gilchrist beat the defense to make it 3-2 OCA in the 50th minute.
The Eagles continued to apply pressure over the next few minutes and were paid off for their tenacity with a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Epperson would connect on the kick to increase Oakwood’s lead to two goals and he would complete his hat trick four minutes later to boost the lead to 5-2.
The Flames would tack on a final goal in the waning moments of the match, but that would be as close as Apostolic would get as the back line of Chase Hepinstall, Caleb Buckels, Andrew Phillips and Thomas Buckels, along with keeper Price Ray, helped preserve the victory. Ray had 15 saves on the day.
OCA is slated to host Rhea County Academy this Friday in make-up game after their original contest was postponed by weather earlier this season.