SOCCER: Oakwood Christian primed for breakout season

Volleyball has always been a winning sport at Oakwood Christian High School and, in the past few years, basketball has started to become another sport that OCA can look toward as being championship contenders.
Now, Eagle Nation is primed to add soccer to that growing list.
After taking their lumps and enduring some growing pains, the OCA soccer program turned the corner last year and advanced all the way to the Southern Christian Athletic Association’s championship match.
Now, using last year’s disappointment as extra motivation, the Eagles have restocked their roster and look ready to win the program’s first conference title on the pitch in 2019.
“We’re looking good,” said Dirk Dickson, now in his second year at OCA. Dickson will serve as head coach for the high school program this fall and the middle school team later in the spring. “Last year, we had a really successful team full of great athletes, but for the (Class of 2019) seniors we lost, we’re getting freshmen that are soccer athletes who are just as good, while still maintaining our core.”
The Eagles will be led by a quartet of seniors who have been in the Oakwood program for years and who are standouts in other sports as well.
Andrew Phillips, a forward last year, will move to the back row to bolster the defensive ranks this season. Dickson said Phillips “sees the team before himself” and said it was Phillips who suggested the move to fill in gaps left by graduated seniors and to give some talented underclassmen a chance to contribute. He will be joined on the outside of the back row by veteran defender Thomas Buckels, who will give the Eagles another solid, dependable player in front of the net.
The two other seniors will play in the midfield. Dickson is impressed with the field awareness of Chase Lanham, who can play multiple positions with his speed and endurance. The final senior, Naoki Gilcrest can also play most positions on the field and is disciplined enough to move up the forward if needed.
Dickson said the seniors have fully taken ownership of the team, saying that they recognize their roles as leaders, both on and off the field, and serve as good role models for the underclassmen to follow.
“As an example, seniors here at Oakwood live for the day they become seniors because they get to leave campus early,” the coach explained. “This year, we have an opportunity for our kids that play soccer to take a class where they can get some extra conditioning in. The seniors could leave and come back later for practice, but they haven’t done it. They all stay because they all recognize that as the leaders of a team, they don’t want to create any dissention. They just want to set the example that this is how you do things as a senior. They’re doing a really great job.”
Among the juniors, Caleb Epperson and Sam Lewis will play in the middle on the back line, while Zac Moore and the “fearless” Scottie Duffie — the team’s lone female — will add depth at outside midfielder. The final junior, Ryan Scarbrough, will give the Eagles a very skilled player at a forward spot.
The more outside midfielders, Jarrett Chambers and Knox Brashier, along with keeper Price Ray, make up the sophomore class. Ray is taking over net-minding duties following the graduation of veteran starting keeper Garrett Baggett.
The roster is rounded out by five gifted freshmen who were part of three consecutive ISC middle school championship teams the past three seasons at OCA. Caleb Buckels will playing defense alongside his older brother, while Garrett Dempsey will add depth on the back line. Midfielders Chase Heptinstall and Corey Holder will give the Eagles additional firepower on the outside, while forward Tomo Gilchrist has proven he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.
Seth Lewis will serve as Dickson’s assistant coach this year.
Apart from pure athleticism, Dickson said the Eagles’ strength — like most teams at OCA — lies in its unity.
“(That unity) is not just in athletics. You see it in the spiritual aspect of their lives too,” he continued. “They hold each other accountable. They are very mature and know how to win. These kids have a history of winning and they want to keep it going.”
And to do that, Dickson said the team has to stay disciplined on the field.
“Staying healthy is a key, everyone says that, but honestly, we just have to stay disciplined,” he added. “I’ve told them all summer long, stay disciplined, stay in your position, be where you are supposed to be and communicate. We just try and keep it as simple as that.”