Despite a tremendous effort in their first outing of the season, the Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles fell to visiting Rhea County (Tenn.) Academy, 3-2, as they raised the curtain on the 2018 fall soccer season.
Senior sweeper Woody Hass tallied the lone goal of the first half, making a long run before beating the Warriors' keeper in the 25th minute.
A long goal by RCA in the 47th minute tied things up, but the Eagles would respond and retake the lead on an 18-yard Caleb Epperson rocket in the 63rd minute.
Unfortunately for the OCA fans, the Eagles couldn't hang on to the lead as the Warriors stunned the hosts with two goals in the final 17 minutes to escape with the victory.
Keeper Garrison Baggett had eight saves on the evening for OCA, who had nine shots on goal and finished with nine corner kicks, compared to just two for RCA.
The Eagles (0-1) will host Shenandoah Baptist Academy from Tennessee on Aug. 31 in their next match.