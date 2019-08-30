The Oakwood Christian Eagles ran its record to 2-0 and posted its third consecutive victory over Tennessee Christian Prep with a 6-1 triumph in Chickamauga on Thursday.
The Hawks’ goal was bombarded by strikes from the Eagles almost from the opening whistle, but the home team didn’t get on the board until the 13th minute when senior Naoki Gilchrist fed Ryan Scarbrough for the first tally of the match. Scarbrough would find the net again six minutes later off a feed from freshman Tomo Gilchrist.
The OCA defense would preserve the 2-0 halftime lead as defenders Caleb Epperson, Sam Lewis, Andrew Phillips and Chase Heptinstall refused to allow TCPS a shot from inside the 18-yard box.
The Hawks would get on the board early in the first half, but any hopes of a comeback would be short-lived as the Eagles poured it on, starting with a Tomo Gilchrist goal in the 50th minute. Scarbrough would finish off his hat trick in the 61st minute and he would assist Gilchrist on the Eagles’ fifth goal shortly thereafter. Lewis would polish it off with his first goal in the 65th minute, while keeper Price Ray finished with 20 saves on the night for the hosts.
Oakwood (2-0) will travel to Buford on Friday for a 5 p.m. match against Old Suwanee Christian in the first road match of the season. The Eagles beat OSC on Aug. 16, 3-2, in the season opener.