The LFO Lady Warriors evened up their overall record at 3-3-1 on the season with a 4-1 home win over Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Kaylee Gomez got her first start of the year and responded with a hat trick, while Bailey Sullivan knocked home her third goal of 2019. Sydney Moss was another integral part of the offense as she assisted on two of the goals.
Defensively, Jordan Carver and Mija Kojic led the charge, while 10 more saves for Rebecca Leggett inched her closer to the 500 mark for her career.
Kaitlyn Durham scored on a penalty kick for the Lady Panthers (1-5-2) in the 54th minute, while Katie Davis and Angelica Crowe had shots on goal. Riley McBee saved seven shots.
Ridgeland boys 3, LFO 2
The Panthers ran their mark to 5-1-2 on the season, scoring twice in the second half after going into intermission tied 1-1.
Juan Valazquez had two goals, while Angel Ojeda found the net once. Stephon Walker preserved the win with five saves.
Individual scoring for the Warriors (0-5) was not provided as of press time.
LFO will host Murray County in two Region 6-AAA matches tonight (Wednesday), while Ridgeland is slated to Dalton on Thursday to face Christian Heritage.