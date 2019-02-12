The LFO Lady Warriors picked up their first victory of the 2019 season with a 4-0 shutout at Ridgeland on Tuesday in a non-region match.
Sydney Moss netted a hat trick of assists and scored one of her own, while Emma Leverrett found the back of the onion bag twice for LFO (1-1). Rebecca Leggett came up with 10 saves in goal, while Bailey Sullivan and Jordan Carver were noted as defensive standouts.
Ridgeland fell to 0-2-1 with the loss.
Ridgeland boys 1, LFO 0
In a tough, back-and-forth match, a tally by Juan Valazquez in the 55th minute proved the difference in an evenly-matched contest. Both teams took 15 shots on goal, while Stephon Walker came up with 10 saves to record the clean sheet in goal.
Ridgeland moved to 2-1 overall, while LFO fell to 0-2.
The Lady Warriors will take on Northwest Whitfield at home on Thursday night (7 p.m.), while both LFO teams will play at Heritage on Feb. 21. (5 and 7 p.m.)
Ridgeland announced on Tuesday that their matches at Trion, scheduled for Feb. 19, will now be played on Feb. 28. Dade County will pay a visit to Happy Valley for two matches on Feb. 21 (5 and 7 p.m.).