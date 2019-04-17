The Adairsville Lady Tigers were ready to celebrate an unbeaten run in Region 6-AAA on Tuesday, but the visiting LFO Lady Warriors had other plans.
Trailing 3-1 in the first half and 4-2 at intermission, LFO rallied to score two unanswered goals in the second half before beating the Lady Tigers in overtime, 5-4.
Sydnee Moss and Emma Leverrett each found the net once, while Sydnee Brown scored twice and added a pair of assists. The winning goal was converted by Bailey Sullivan with just three minutes left in the extra session.
Sullivan and Xitalli Gomez, filling in for the injured Jordan Carver, led the defensive effort, while Rebecca Leggett had a memorable game with 21 saves in goal for LFO.
Perhaps inspired by the Lady Warriors, the LFO boys rallied from 3-0 down at halftime to stun Adairsville, 6-5, in overtime.
Israel Galicia had a pair of goals for the Warriors. Stiven Galicia, Jalen Perez-Glover and Raul Castaneda each had a goal and an assist in the victory. Ethan Wofford scored once and Alen Smajlovic picked up an assist.
Caleb Goodwin (10 saves) and Jimmy Horne (12 saves) split duties in net for the Warriors, who will close out their season with a game at Trion on Thursday.