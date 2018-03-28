The LFO Lady Warriors got a goal from Hannah Elleman and another goal from Faith Jones to score a 2-1 home victory over North Murray on Tuesday night.
Chelsey Lindsay and Sydney Moss each recorded assists, while Rebecca Leggett made 12 saves to lock up the win for LFO (7-7, 4-4). Alyssa Leverrett and Bailey Sullivan were named as defensive standouts.
North Murray boys 5, LFO 1
The Warriors dropped to 2-11 overall and 2-6 in Region 6-AAA after falling to the Mountaineers, who remained unbeaten (9-0-2, 5-0) and in first place in the region.
Individual scoring for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.