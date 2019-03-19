The LFO boys' soccer team finally got its first win of 2019 as they rallied for a 4-3 comeback win at county and region rival Ringgold on Tuesday.
Stiven Galicia had a hat trick for the Warriors (1-6, 1-2), while Alan Smajlovic put in a shot that deflected off a Ringgold player.
Individual scoring for the Tigers (0-4-3, 0-4) had not been provided as of press time.
In the earlier girls' match, Rebecca Leggett had five saves to give her an even 500 for her career and lift the Lady Warriors to a 3-0 win.
Sydnee Brown scored twice for LFO (5-3-1, 2-1), which won its third straight match overall. Emma Leverrett had one goal of her own and assisted on another.
Ringgold dropped to 1-5-1 overall and 0-4 in 6-AAA.
Ringgold will play host to Adairsville on Thursday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, LFO will welcome Haralson County on Friday for two matches that will also start at 5.