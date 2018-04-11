The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors made the short drive from Fort Oglethorpe to Rossville on Tuesday and returned home with a pair of non-region victories over Ridgeland.
The LFO girls won their match, 6-1, while the Warriors picked up a 4-2 victory.
In the opening match, a goal by Kaylee Gomez gave the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead after a tight first half. Hannah Elleman scored the first of her three goals to open the second half scoring, but the tallies would come fast and furious in the final 17 minutes.
Chelsey Lindsay made it 3-0 with 16:54 to play. Lindsay followed up her own shot, which was initially deflected by Ridgeland keeper Riley McBee, by heading it in to add to the lead.
The Lady Panthers would finally get on the board with just under 12 minutes remaining. Courtney Durham sent a long ball up the field that was corralled by striker Katie Carruth. Carruth made a move to beat her defender before pushing the ball past a diving Rebecca Leggett to cut the lead to 3-1.
But it only took 72 seconds for the Lady Warriors to answer. After taking a pass inside the box, Elleman scored from the left side on a very tough angled shot that just got over a leaping McBee and just under the crossbar to push LFO's advantage to 4-1.
Sydnee Brown would redirect a loose ball inside the Ridgeland box with 3:41 play and Elleman completed her hat trick in the final two minutes as she hammered home a penalty kick.
Lindsay finished with two assists on the night, while Brown had one. Leggett stopped 10 shots for LFO (8-7) and McBee made 17 saves for the Ridgeland (1-10).
In the nightcap, LFO got a hat trick from Israel Galicia in the first half and the black-clad Warriors took a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Galicia also had an assist in the first half. Bryan Castro scored a goal and assisted on three goals, while Javier Gomez was credited with two assists. Cameron Hardin had five saves in goal for LFO (3-11).
Dinelson Bautista scored both of the goals for Ridgeland (4-7-1). The first came in the first five minutes of the second half, while his last goal came with just under five minutes to play.
Ridgeland will make up its region matches with Pickens Wednesday night in Jasper, while LFO will be back in action at home on Friday against Bremen in 6-AAA contests.