The LFO Warriors erupted for five goals in the second half and defeated Dade County, 6-1, in a non-region match in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday night.
Alen Smajlovic and Cooper Kirk both found the net twice for LFO (3-9), while Yousef Hameed and Stiven Galicia both had one goal apiece.
In the girls' match, the Lady Warriors (8-3-1) led 4-1 at halftime en route to their own 6-1 victory. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LFO will close out the Region 6-AAA slate at Adairsville on April 16.