The LFO girls' soccer team picked up a 5-0 win at Haralson County on Friday night. It was the second shutout of the week for the Lady Warriors, both in Region 6-AAA play.
Chelsey Lindsay had two goals and added two assist in the win, while Sydnee Brown, Hannah Elleman and Alyssa Leverrett each had one goal. Elleman and Sydney Moss also picked up assists and Isis Cantrell, Bailey Sullivan, Michelle Dunn and Shelby Lolley led the charge on defense.
LFO improved to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the region.
LFO boys 9, Haralson County 0
The Warriors (2-10, 2-5) made it two wins in their last three matches by picking up their most lopsided victory of the season to date.
Elias Rafael scored four goals for the Warriors, but no more individual scoring been provided as of press time.
LFO will play at North Murray on Tuesday. It will be their last matches before Spring Break.