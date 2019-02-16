The LaFayette soccer Ramblers got their first victory of the 2019 season with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Trion on Thursday.
Ethan Kennedy provided the winning kick in the final minute of the match off of a superb assist from Julian Murray. LaFayette outshot the home team, 16-6, while Beau Thrash had two saves in goal for the Ramblers.
LaFayette (1-0-2) will be back in action next Friday at Christian Heritage.
The Lady Ramblers did not play on Thursday and have rescheduled their match against Trion for this Wednesday, Feb. 20.