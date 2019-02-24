The LaFayette Lady Ramblers soccer team picked up a 4-0 win at Christian Heritage on Friday night.
Megan Wilson scored off a corner kick from Bailey Tarvin in the first half, while LaFayette (1-0-2) increased its lead to 2-0 at intermission after a goal from Emma Fielding. Wilson provided the assist.
Wilson also assisted on the third goal, which was scored by Imani Cook, while Fielding got her second goal of the match later in the second half, this one on an assist from Kailee Queen.
Railee Lynn would get the clean sheet in net, while the backline of Ashton Stalling, Callie Payne, Gracie Hess, Caitlyn Watson and Darsey Shields would hold the Lady Lions to less than five shot attempts. Wilson, Queen and Shelby Adkins were also noted for their play in the midfield.
In the boys' match, LaFayette piled up 10 goals in a 10-1 rout of the Lions to moved to 2-0-2 on the season. No further information on the match had been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will play two matches at LFO on Tuesday, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.