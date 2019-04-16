The LaFayette Lady Ramblers will take a 10-match unbeaten streak into the Class 4A state playoffs.
LaFayette (11-1-3) closed out the regular season and celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 win over Trion on Monday night. Callie Payne, Bailey Tarvin and Kailee Queen all scored for the Lady Ramblers, while Shelby Adkins and Megan Wilson provided assists. Railee Lynn got the shutout in goal.
Defensive standouts included Ashton Stalling, Darsey Shields, Caitlyn Watson and Gracie Hess.
LaFayette, who finished in a three-way tie for the regular season championship, are the No. 3 seed for the playoffs based on a tiebreaker. They will open the playoffs on the road on April 25. Their first-round opponent was not known as of press time.
In the boys' match, the Ramblers ended their year with a 6-6-3 record after a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs.
LaFayette outshot Trion, 13-8, while Ethan Kennedy scored the only goal of the night for the home team off an assist from Julian Murray. Beau Thrash had five saves in goal.