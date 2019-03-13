It's been a successful past few days for the LaFayette soccer teams going into Wednesday's huge Region 6-AAAA doubleheader at Heritage.
LaFayette girls 2, Gilmer 1
This past Friday in Ellijay, the Lady Ramblers picked up a big win over Gilmer as Megan Wilson scored both goals for the Orange-and-Black. Kailee Queen and Gracie Hess were credited with assists, while defensive standouts included Bailey Tarvin, Ashton Stalling, Shelby Adkins and Darsey Shields.
The boys' match was stopped 10 minutes after kickoff due to inclement weather. The match is scheduled to be resumed this Saturday, pending availability of officials.
LaFayette girls 9, Morris Innovative 0
The Lady Ramblers (3-1-3) enjoyed their biggest offensive output of the season to date with a shutout victory on Tuesday. Keeper Railee Lynn started the match in goal and gave way to Kailee Queen, who blanked the Lady Tigers in the second half.
Callie Payne scored twice in the victory, while Savannah Hall, Bailey Myers and Emma Fielding all added solo goals. Bionca Rogers had a goal and two assists, while Zoe Haggard, Allie Peterson and Imani Cook each had a goal and an assist. Shelly Warren assisted on two goals and Janie Pickard had one assist.
LaFayette boys 2, Morris Innovative 0
The Ramblers (4-1-2) got goals from Parker Lively and Hunter Woodard in the road win, while Brodie Leiser was credited with one assist. Beau Thrash got the shutout with seven saves as LaFayette outshot the Tigers, 16-12.
Wednesday's matches will be at Heritage and begin at 5 p.m.