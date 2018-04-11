The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored a 2-0 win over Trion Tuesday night in LaFayette.
Senior Ashlyn Haggard and freshman Emma Fielding both found the net for LaFayette (8-4), while Bailey Tarvin had both assists. Shelby Adkins picked up the shutout in goal.
In the boys' game, the Ramblers (9-2-2) played the Bulldogs to a 0-0 tie. Jett Harrison came up with five saves, while Beau Thrash added two. Devin Henderson, Trey Henderson and R.J. Sievers were named as defensive standouts.
LaFayette will host Southeast Whitfield in a pair of big region matches on Thursday. A win by the Ramblers were secure a first-round home match in the Class 4A state tournament.