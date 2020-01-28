The LaFayette High School boys' soccer team got five goals from Julian Murray in an 11-1 scrimmage victory over LFO Tuesday night in south Walker County. Murray scored three times in the first half, which began with a Parker Lively blast just 45 seconds after the opening whistle.
Kevin Kremb netted two goals, while Daniel Lopez, Haidon Pickard and Kade Ballew added one each. Max Studdard finished with two assists, while Lively and Ballew added one apiece. The Ramblers outshot the Warriors, 17-2. Hayden Rainwater had two saves in net for the Ramblers, who will open their season at Model next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Individual scoring for LFO had not been provided as of press time.