The LaFayette Ramblers' JV soccer team moved to 3-0 after a 2-1 home victory over Heritage on Monday.
After surrendering an early goal, LaFayette's Parker Lively delivered the equalizer after a nice run through the Generals' defense. Lively later assisted on the second goal, delivering a long throw-in to Haidon Pickard, who found the back of the net.
Devin Henderson and Jordan Capello were defensive standouts for the Ramblers, who will be at home again on Wednesday against LFO.
Individual scoring for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.