The LaFayette High School boys' junior varsity soccer team hosted Trion in its season-opener on Monday and began the season with a 4-0 victory.
Jordan Capello opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Haidon Pickard added a goal in the 25th and Capello would find the net against just before halftime off an assist from Parker Lively. Daniel Lopez would add a chip-shot goal in the second half.
Head coach Chase Horne praised Carter Golden, Austin Deering and Brodie Leiser for their defensive efforts, while Devin Henderson earned a clean sheet in goal for the Ramblers.