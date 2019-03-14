It was a thrilling evening of soccer at Heritage High School as two region rivals squared off in pair of dramatic matches on Wednesday.
The night's opener saw the visiting LaFayette Lady Ramblers score an upset victory over Heritage, while the Generals stunned the Ramblers in the nightcap to pick up their first victory of 2019.
LaFayette girls 1, Heritage 0
Megan Wilson's goal turned out to be the only score of the night for either team as the Lady Ramblers (4-1-3, 2-1) picked up one of their biggest victories in several seasons.
Heritage appeared to have tied the game with 30 seconds left to play, but the goal was waved off as the officials had blown the whistle for a foul prior to the shot being taken.
Callie Payne assisted on Wilson's goal, while keeper Railee Lynn made seven saves to preserve the shutout. Bailey Tarvin, Ashton Stalling, Darsey Shields and Caitlyn Wilson led an outstanding defensive effort for the LaFayette.
Information for Heritage (5-3, 1-1) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 2, LaFayette 1
The Generals and Ramblers went back and forth all night long in an action-packed match full of scoring chances and impressive saves by both keepers.
Josh Cook converted on a penalty kick early in the match to stake Heritage to a 1-0 lead. But midway through the first half, LaFayette's Ethan Kennedy took clearing pass close to midfield and outraced three defenders into the Heritage box. Keeper Mason Sherrill made the initial save, but Kennedy was able to tap home the rebound to tie score.
However, Heritage would come right back less than 10 minutes later. This time it was Cook providing the assist as he fed a ball in front of the goal right on the head Will Killen, who got it past a diving Beau Thrash to make it 2-1.
Both Sherrill and Thrash would make fantastic saves to keep the score 2-1 at halftime and their stellar play would continue in the second half.
Sherrill made a big save and another on an ensuing corner kick with 11 minutes to go. Thrash made a nice diving play to deflect a shot out-of-bounds with 10 minutes to play and Sherrill came off his line with just over four minutes remaining to stop a point-blank blast from 10 yards out.
LaFayette (4-2-2, 0-2) would put on one final flurry in the final minute, but Heritage (1-8, 1-1) would dodge the bullet as a blast hit the crossbar with 24 seconds remaining.
Heritage will be back in action on Friday as they host Ridgeland in a pair of matches, starting at 5 p.m. LaFayette is not scheduled to play again until Tuesday when they host Christian Heritage in non-region matches. The Ramblers will get things going at 5 p.m.