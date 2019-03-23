For the first time in several seasons, and for the first time since she took over as head coach of her alma mater, Whitney Brown's Lady Ramblers have assured themselves of making the Class 4A state playoff field.
LaFayette's fifth consecutive victory came on Friday night as they scored twice in the first half to put away a 2-0 victory over visiting Pickens.
The Lady Ramblers (7-1-3 overall), are now 3-1 in Region 6-AAA play with two region matches remaining. Their lone loss came to Northwest Whitfield, but they own the tiebreaker with Heritage after their recent 1-0 win over the Lady Generals.
"We're all excited and it's really fun (to know we're going to state)," Brown beamed. "This is the same group I worked with last year. I knew we had a chance to do well, but I just didn't know how well we'd do. It took us a while (this season) to get into the swing of it, but beating Heritage was huge and it really gave us the confidence boost that we needed to finish out the season."
Kailee Queen got the Lady Ramblers on the board first off an assist from Megan Wilson and Wilson found the back of the net following a corner kick by Bailey Tarvin later in the half.
"Right now we have just one loss the whole season," Brown said. "It's the best (season) we've had in a long time. Now we have a chance to host (a playoff match), which would be incredible."
LaFayette will play at Ridgeland on Tuesday and at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday. Both matches will begin at 5 p.m. Should the Lady Ramblers win both matches next week, they will be guaranteed of hosting in the first round of the playoffs in late April.
The LaFayette boys gave up two goals in the second half and dropped a 2-0 decision to the Dragons in the nightcap as they fell to 5-4-2 overall, but 0-4 in region play. No further information had been provided as of press time.