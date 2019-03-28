For what is believed to be the first time in the history of the program, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will host a state playoff match as LaFayette's 4-1 win at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday clinched at least the No. 2 seed in Region 6-AAA for the Orange and Black.
At 5-1 in the region (9-1-3 overall), the Lady Ramblers would win the region title should Southeast upset Northwest on April 12. The Lady Bruins suffered their first region loss on Thursday with a 1-0 home setback against Heritage.
Thursday's clash in Dalton saw LaFayette score three unanswered goals in the second half after a 1-1 tie at intermission. Megan Wilson scored all four goals. Shelby Adkins assisted on two of the goals off throw-ins, while Caitlyn Watson and Gracie Hess also picked up assists.
Railee Lynn had 15 saves in goal, while defense standouts included Watson, Bailey Tarvin, Ashton Stallings and Darsey Shields. It marked LaFayette's eighth consecutive win.
In the boys' game, the Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime and pulled away for a 9-0 win that dropped the Ramblers to 5-6-2 overall and 0-6 in 6-AAAA.
No further details on the match were provided as of press time.
The LaFayette boys will travel to Foley, Ala. next weekend for the Southern Coast Cup and both teams will host Trion in a pair of non-region matches on April 9.