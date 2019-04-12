The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got a pair of goals from Kailee Queen in a 4-1 home win over Ridgeland on Thursday.
Bailey Tarvin opened the scoring with a penalty kick, while Megan Wilson headed in the final tally off a corner kick by Tarvin. Wilson also assisted on both of Queen's goals.
Railee Lynn made five saves on the night, while Jade Ransom had the lone goal for Ridgeland.
LaFayette (10-1-3) will host Trion for Senior Night on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. Ridgeland ended its season with a 1-13-2 mark.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.