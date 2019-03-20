The LaFayette Lady Ramblers opened March with a loss to Northwest Whitfield, but they have certainly found their stride since then.
LaFayette rebounded from the loss with five consecutive wins, including two earlier this week against Trion and Christian Heritage, as they will head into Thursday's crucial Region 6-AAAA home match against Pickens sporting a 6-1-3 overall record.
LaFayette 4, Trion 1
After their originally schedule match back on Feb. 14 had to be postponed, the Lady Ramblers made the eight-mile drive across the county line and goals from four different players in a win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Megan Wilson scored on a throw-in from Shelby Adkins and Adkins later got her head on a corner kick from Bailey Tarvin to make it 2-0. Tarvin also assisted on a goal by Imani Cook before Wilson fed Tarvin for the final goal of the night for the Orange-and-Black.
Railee Lynn made two saves in net.
LaFayette 5, Christian Heritage 1
On Tuesday, back at home, Kailee Queen netted a hat trick to lift the Lady Ramblers to the easy win. Queen scored twice unassisted, while Zoe Haggard assisted on a goal. Queen also had an assist on a goal by Wilson, while Lily Sosebee picked up an assist on a tally by Emma Fielding.
Lynn got the victory in goal with three saves.
Thursday's match will start at 5 p.m., followed by the boys' match.