The LaFayette Lady Ramblers led 2-1 at halftime on Tuesday night, but saw the homestanding LFO Lady Warriors rally for a 3-3 tie in a non-region match.
Megan Wilson scored twice for the Lady Ramblers, who are now 1-0-3 on the season. Wilson also picked up an assist. Kailee Queen had a goal and an assist, while Bailey Tarvin also added an assist.
Sydney Brown, Evelyn Woody and Emma Leverrett all found the net for LFO (2-2-1).
LaFayette's boys improved to 3-0-2 in the nightcap with a 4-1 victory. The Ramblers got solo goals by Ethan Kennedy, Julian Murray, Ben McDaniel and Wes Ingram while Kennedy also picked up one assist.
Beau Thrash had five saves in goal, while Hayden Rainwater recorded one save in late-game action. LaFayette dominated shots on goal with a 23-7 edge.
Individual scoring for LFO (0-3) had not been provided as of press time.