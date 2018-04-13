The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers both put up tremendous efforts on Thursday night, but came up short against the visiting Southeast Whitfield Raiders. Both matches ended up 3-1.
The Lady Ramblers (8-5, 2-3) led 1-0 at halftime on a Megan Wilson penalty kick and held the lead until late in the second half. But Bryannie Camacho would find the net in the 67th, 75th and 80th minute for the Lady Raiders, who picked up the region win.
Bailey Tarvin was credited with an assist for LaFayette, while Shelby Adkins had 18 saves in goal.
In the nightcap, it was a 2-1 game late before the defending Class 4A state champs were able to put a final goal in the back of the net with five minutes to play. Individual scoring for the Ramblers (9-3-2, 4-1) had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will close out the region schedule on Tuesday with home games against Northwest Whitfield. They will also close out the regular season with home games against LFO next Thursday.