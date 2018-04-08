The LaFayette Ramblers’ soccer team traveled to Foley, Ala. for the Southern Coast Cup over the weekend not having tasted defeat since Feb. 27.
They came back to Walker County with that streak still intact.
LaFayette went 2-0-1 to win the Mobile Bay Division of the multi-team, multi-state tournament and entered this new week riding a nine-match unbeaten streak.
LaFayette opened the tournament against Citronelle High School (Ala.) in a Friday afternoon match and jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead before going on to a 5-1 victory.
Tobey Aggeler, Max Studdard, Julian Murray and Ethan Kennedy scored in the first half, while Aggeler and Murray recorded assists. Freshman Karson Ledford found the net in the second half for his first goal of the season, while Jett Harrison had five saves to help preserve three points for the Ramblers.
Later that night, Beau Thrash notched eight saves as the Ramblers played Park Crossing High School (Ala.) to a 0-0 tie and earned a point in the division standings.
On Saturday, facing Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.), LaFayette needed the full three points to win the title as Gatlinburg-Pittman came into the match with a 2-0 record and six points in the standings.
After a scoreless first half, Aggeler kick-started the LaFayette offense with a goal and an assist, en route to a 3-1 victory at the division title. Kennedy and Ben McDaniel also notched goals, while Harrison had another five saves for the Orange-and-Black, who are now 9-2-1 overall on the year.
The Lady Ramblers, who had just 12 players available and who were missing four starters, finished a respectable 1-2-0 in their division, losing to Baldwin County (Ala.), 5-1, and Madison Academy (Ala.), 8-1, before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Lincoln (Ala.) in their final match.
LaFayette is now 7-4 overall on the season.
No further details on the girls’ matches were available as of press time.
Both LaFayette squads will be back in action at home on Tuesday against Trion in non-region matches. They will host Southeast on Thursday in two more huge 6-AAAA matches.