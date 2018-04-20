The LaFayette Ramblers tuned up for their Class 4A state tournament opener next week with a 2-0 home win over LFO Thursday night at Jack King Stadium.
Seniors Noah Armstrong, Jett Harrison, Matthew Newsom and Chandler Green were each recognized for being four-year lettermen, while Ethan Kennedy and Tobey Aggeler provided the goals off assists from Green and Julian Murray.
Harrison came up with seven saves in goal, while Beau Thrash had four saves during his time in net.
LaFayette, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, will be back in action for the first round of state next week. They will play on the road against the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
In the girls' match, Hannah Elleman and Chelsey Lindsay both scored goals in their final matches for the Lady Warriors. Sydnee Brown also scored twice in the 4-2 victory.
Sydney Moss and Evelyn Woody each had an assist, while seniors Michelle Dunn and Alyssa Leverrett led the defensive effort.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.