The LaFayette Ramblers will open the Class 4A state tournament on the road as the No. 3 from Region 6.
LaFayette, who lost 3-1 to defending state champion Southeast Whitfield last week, put another scare into another state powerhouse on Tuesday, leading the Northwest Bruins in the second half before falling 9-5 after a flurry of goals from the Bruins in the late stages of the match.
The Ramblers opened up things up fast as Tobey Aggeler stunned the Bruins with a goal off an assist from Matthew Newsom assist in the opening minute. The two teams exchanged scores from there before the Bruins took a 3-2 lead into the break.
LaFayette would score the first two tallies of the second half to regain a 4-3 lead, but Northwest would prove to be too much down the stretch as they pulled away late for the win. The match saw six lead changes.
Aggeler finished with two goals on the night, while Newsom, Julian Murray and Ethan Kennedy each had solo goals. Newsom also racked up three assists with Murray collecting one assist. Jett Harrison had a dozen saves in goal, while Trey Henderson was singled out for his defensive efforts by head coach Casey Payne.
In the girls' match, Northwest's Jailyne Martinez scored all five goals for the Lady Bruins, who completed an unbeaten season in 6-AAAA with a 5-0 win.
LaFayette will close out the regular season on Thursday. It will be Senior Night as LFO comes to south Walker County for a pair of matches, starting at 5 p.m. The boys' match will kick things off with Senior Night activities taking place between matches.